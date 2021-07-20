Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T vs Redmi 9T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 156K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (504 against 444 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 311 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.4%
|PWM
|-
|880 Hz
|Response time
|-
|42 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1868:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10T +78%
555
311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10T +21%
1697
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10T +98%
308782
156020
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.2 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
49:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.6 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.
