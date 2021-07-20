Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.