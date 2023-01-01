Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (745 against 668 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 399K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.2% 99.8%
PWM 521 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +12%
745 nits
iPhone 11
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
399411
iPhone 11 +57%
628654
CPU 124557 166647
GPU 98379 257833
Memory 68665 92114
UX 110287 118385
Total score 399411 628654
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1201 7549
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8117 -
Video editing 4604 -
Photo editing 20584 -
Data manipulation 8598 -
Writing score 12299 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:21 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 15:20 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 120 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
33:47 hr
iPhone 11 +3%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +5%
87.6 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2019
Release date February 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

