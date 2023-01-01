Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Apple iPhone 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh

Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (745 against 668 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (745 against 668 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)

21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI) Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 399K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 399K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 99.8% PWM 521 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +12% 745 nits iPhone 11 668 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +9% 86% iPhone 11 79%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh Charge power 67 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 11:39 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 15:16 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:09 hr Standby 120 hr 121 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 33:47 hr iPhone 11 +3% 34:47 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 11 129 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 11 109 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 11 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +5% 87.6 dB iPhone 11 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2019 Release date February 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.