Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 399K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 138% higher peak brightness (1776 against 745 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (36:11 vs 33:47 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 90.2% 99.8%
PWM 521 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
745 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +138%
1776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
399411
iPhone 14 Pro +134%
934717
CPU 124557 253169
GPU 98379 394023
Memory 68665 149281
UX 110287 145972
Total score 399411 934717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 7 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 1201 9874
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8117 -
Video editing 4604 -
Photo editing 20584 -
Data manipulation 8598 -
Writing score 12299 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:21 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 15:20 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 120 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
33:47 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +7%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
87.6 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +2%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

