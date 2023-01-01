Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 399K)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 99.8% PWM 521 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 745 nits iPhone 14 Pro +138% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86% iPhone 14 Pro +1% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 67 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 06:03 hr Standby 120 hr 120 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 33:47 hr iPhone 14 Pro +7% 36:11 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 87.6 dB iPhone 14 Pro +2% 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2022 Release date February 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.