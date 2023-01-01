Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Google Pixel 7 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 98.5% PWM 521 Hz 360 Hz Response time 1 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 745 nits Pixel 7 +29% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +1% 86% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android OS size 31 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:26 hr Standby 120 hr 73 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +16% 33:47 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 87.6 dB Pixel 7 +1% 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2022 Release date February 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.