Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 187K)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (745 against 419 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 67W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +78%
745 nits
Honor 9X Lite
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +113%
399411
Honor 9X Lite
187939
CPU 124557 -
GPU 98379 -
Memory 68665 -
UX 110287 -
Total score 399411 187939
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1207 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10433 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 67 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2020
Release date February 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

