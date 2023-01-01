Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Moto G82 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Motorola Moto G82 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (752 against 691 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (752 against 691 nits) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G Shows 10% longer battery life (37:01 vs 33:47 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (37:01 vs 33:47 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 95.1% PWM 521 Hz 119 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +9% 752 nits Moto G82 5G 691 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86% Moto G82 5G 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 17:40 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 06:09 hr Standby 120 hr 124 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 33:47 hr Moto G82 5G +10% 37:01 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (147th and 63rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +6% 87.6 dB Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 May 2022 Release date February 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G82 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.