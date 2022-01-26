Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.