Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (33:59 vs 31:34 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (798K versus 387K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 964 and 685 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
742 nits
Realme GT Neo 3 +7%
796 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 119048 203855
GPU 99420 312836
Memory 65159 130171
UX 107366 158116
Total score 387945 798440
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1207 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10433 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:43 hr 11:13 hr
Watching video 16:00 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 115 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +8%
33:59 hr
Realme GT Neo 3
31:34 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (96th and 149th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco F3
4. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Realme GT Neo 3 vs Poco F3
7. Realme GT Neo 3 vs Realme GT Master Edition
8. Realme GT Neo 3 vs 11T Pro
9. Realme GT Neo 3 vs Realme GT 5G
10. Realme GT Neo 3 vs Realme X7 Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish