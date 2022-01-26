Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (745 against 436 nits)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (115 vs 103 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 399K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 682 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.4%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|21.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1756:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|-
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +10%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2045
Realme X3 SuperZoom +25%
2564
|CPU
|124557
|147004
|GPU
|98379
|206457
|Memory
|68665
|97511
|UX
|110287
|130182
|Total score
|399411
|577125
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|1207
|2364
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10433
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (74% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:31 hr
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +25%
19:51 hr
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
33:34 hr
33:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|July 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom.
