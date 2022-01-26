Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.