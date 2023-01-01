Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (745 against 507 nits)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 303K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (38:04 vs 33:47 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 7-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.2% 99.9%
PWM 521 Hz -
Response time 1 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +47%
745 nits
Galaxy A23 5G
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +32%
399411
Galaxy A23 5G
303065
CPU 124557 93053
GPU 98379 70312
Memory 68665 54302
UX 110287 95521
Total score 399411 303065
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 43.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1201 1197
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8117 8820
Video editing 4604 4768
Photo editing 20584 20576
Data manipulation 8598 8629
Writing score 12299 13240
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:21 hr 13:53 hr
Watching video 15:20 hr 14:37 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 120 hr 134 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
33:47 hr
Galaxy A23 5G +13%
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +2%
87.6 dB
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 August 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (65%)
7 (35%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy S22
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Google Pixel 6a
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and OnePlus Nord N300
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish