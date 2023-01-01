Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (745 against 507 nits)

Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (745 against 507 nits) 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 303K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 303K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Shows 13% longer battery life (38:04 vs 33:47 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (38:04 vs 33:47 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 99.9% PWM 521 Hz - Response time 1 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +47% 745 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +4% 86% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:40 hr Standby 120 hr 134 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 33:47 hr Galaxy A23 5G +13% 38:04 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +2% 87.6 dB Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 August 2022 Release date February 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) - 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.