Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.