Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 335K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (745 against 675 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (156 vs 115 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +10%
745 nits
Galaxy M51
675 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +19%
399411
Galaxy M51
335303
CPU 124557 102374
GPU 98379 89044
Memory 68665 55836
UX 110287 88846
Total score 399411 335303
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1207 738
PCMark 3.0 score 10433 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
13:31 hr
Galaxy M51 +24%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
19:51 hr
Galaxy M51 +29%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
33:34 hr
Galaxy M51 +58%
52:57 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (88th and 2nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 August 2020
Release date February 2022 September 2020
SAR (head) - 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
2. Poco F3 or Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
3. iPhone 13 Pro Max or Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
5. 11T Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
6. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy M51
7. Poco X3 NFC or Galaxy M51
8. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy M51
9. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Galaxy M51
10. Poco F2 Pro or Galaxy M51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish