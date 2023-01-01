Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S10 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh Shows 64% longer battery life (33:47 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 64% longer battery life (33:47 vs 20:33 hours) Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)

39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 399K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 399K) Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (814 against 745 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (814 against 745 nits) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 1215 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 88.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 98.1% PWM 521 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 745 nits Galaxy S10 +9% 814 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86% Galaxy S10 +2% 88.08%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size 31 GB 9.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 67 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 06:03 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 10:32 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 03:11 hr Standby 120 hr 70 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +64% 33:47 hr Galaxy S10 20:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy S10 124 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy S10 100 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy S10 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 87.6 dB Galaxy S10 88 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 February 2019 Release date February 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.