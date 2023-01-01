Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Shows 68% longer battery life (33:47 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 68% longer battery life (33:47 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 399K)

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 399K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (926 against 745 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (926 against 745 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Price Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9 PPI 395 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 95.3% PWM 521 Hz 242 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 745 nits Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +24% 926 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +2% 86% Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 31 GB 29 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (10 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 06:58 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 09:12 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 03:32 hr Standby 120 hr 64 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +68% 33:47 hr Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 87.6 dB Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +1% 88.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 August 2021 Release date February 2022 August 2021 SAR (head) - 0.86 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.