Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi 12X VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi 12X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 399K)

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 399K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (924 against 745 nits)

Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (924 against 745 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 90.2% 98.6% PWM 521 Hz 523 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 745 nits Xiaomi 12X +24% 924 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86% Xiaomi 12X +4% 89.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 31 GB 29.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 13:05 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 05:31 hr Standby 120 hr 104 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 33:47 hr Xiaomi 12X +5% 35:28 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 87.6 dB Xiaomi 12X +3% 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2022 December 2021 Release date February 2022 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.