Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 SE

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (115 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 262K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (745 against 635 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Mi 9 SE

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.97 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +17%
745 nits
Mi 9 SE
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 616
GPU clock - 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +40%
2045
Mi 9 SE
1462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +52%
399411
Mi 9 SE
262483
CPU 124557 76184
GPU 98379 68309
Memory 68665 53104
UX 110287 67403
Total score 399411 262483
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1207 654
PCMark 3.0 score 10433 7187
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +31%
13:31 hr
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +36%
19:51 hr
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +33%
33:34 hr
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2019
Release date February 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X3 GT
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Note 11
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Note 10 Pro Max
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 9T
9. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
10. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Redmi Note 8T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish