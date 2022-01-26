Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco M5s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco M5s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М5s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Poco M5s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 364K)
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 513 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 23.2 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Poco M5s

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 90.2% -
PWM 521 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
742 nits
Poco M5s +2%
755 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco M5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +10%
401267
Poco M5s
364395
CPU 124557 97587
GPU 98379 100579
Memory 68665 67761
UX 110287 99310
Total score 401267 364395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1203 1488
PCMark 3.0 score 10067 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:30 hr 11:57 hr
Watching video 15:20 hr 13:25 hr
Gaming 06:38 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 120 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
34:00 hr
Poco M5s +2%
34:36 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (120th and 103rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M5s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi 11T vs Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
5. Google Pixel 6a vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Poco M5s
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Poco M5s
8. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M5s
9. Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Xiaomi Poco M5s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish