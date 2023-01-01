Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X5 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 403K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 403K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (916 against 752 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (916 against 752 nits) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 692 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Price Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 90.2% - PWM 521 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 752 nits Poco X5 Pro +22% 916 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86% Poco X5 Pro +1% 86.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 31 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (82% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:21 hr 11:54 hr Watching video 15:20 hr 15:49 hr Gaming 06:26 hr 06:05 hr Standby 120 hr 111 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 33:47 hr Poco X5 Pro +3% 34:39 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (147th and 122nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 87.6 dB Poco X5 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 February 2023 Release date February 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.