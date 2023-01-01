Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X5 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 403K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (916 against 752 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 21 grams less
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 692 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|86.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|90.2%
|-
|PWM
|521 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +14%
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2065
Poco X5 Pro +42%
2932
|CPU
|124557
|159671
|GPU
|98379
|159048
|Memory
|68665
|95312
|UX
|110287
|130234
|Total score
|403172
|547827
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|1201
|2446
|Web score
|8117
|9423
|Video editing
|4604
|7006
|Photo editing
|20584
|24514
|Data manipulation
|8598
|10292
|Writing score
|12299
|14783
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|31 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (74% in 30 min)
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|10:21 hr
|11:54 hr
|Watching video
|15:20 hr
|15:49 hr
|Gaming
|06:26 hr
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
