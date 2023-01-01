Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Poco X5 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X5 про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 403K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (916 against 752 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 692 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Poco X5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 90.2% -
PWM 521 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
752 nits
Poco X5 Pro +22%
916 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
403172
Poco X5 Pro +36%
547827
CPU 124557 159671
GPU 98379 159048
Memory 68665 95312
UX 110287 130234
Total score 403172 547827
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C -
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1201 2446
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8117 9423
Video editing 4604 7006
Photo editing 20584 24514
Data manipulation 8598 10292
Writing score 12299 14783
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:21 hr 11:54 hr
Watching video 15:20 hr 15:49 hr
Gaming 06:26 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 120 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
33:47 hr
Poco X5 Pro +3%
34:39 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (147th and 122nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2023
Release date February 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

