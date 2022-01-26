Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (745 against 600 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 399K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
vs
Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +24%
745 nits
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
600 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC5
GPU clock - 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 124557 128312
GPU 98379 134935
Memory 68665 86251
UX 110287 105493
Total score 399411 452403
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1207 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10433 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (74% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2020
Release date February 2022 July 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G.

