Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (617K versus 505K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1343 and 774 points
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 April 2020
Release date November 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. But if the performance, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Note 10 Pro Max
4. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 13 Pro
5. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XS
6. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 Pro
7. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs OnePlus 8
8. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 13 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish