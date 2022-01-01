Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20.7% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (758 against 603 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 483K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.89 mm narrower
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 734 points
  • Weighs 60 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +26%
758 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 139525 197658
GPU 126933 298378
Memory 88790 105062
UX 132000 128775
Total score 483747 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2009 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9452 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:58 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 83 hr 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2022
Release date November 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

