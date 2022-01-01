Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
- Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 20.7% more screen real estate
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (758 against 603 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 483K)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.89 mm narrower
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 734 points
- Weighs 60 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|38 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1655:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +135%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +109%
4608
|CPU
|139525
|197658
|GPU
|126933
|298378
|Memory
|88790
|105062
|UX
|132000
|128775
|Total score
|483747
|729009
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2009
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9452
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:16 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|09:42 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|05:58 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.
