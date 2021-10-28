Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.