Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (483K versus 385K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 16 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
729
584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2206
1793
|CPU
|131708
|106076
|GPU
|134165
|93218
|Memory
|86912
|81637
|UX
|133552
|106321
|Total score
|483503
|385138
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|2110
|1333
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10290
|10311
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:16 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|09:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:58 hr
|-
|Standby
|83 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
