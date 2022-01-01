Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G72, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.