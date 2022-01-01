Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (986K versus 483K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (30:23 vs 27:09 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
757 nits
10 Pro +3%
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
483503
10 Pro +104%
986788
CPU 131708 227709
GPU 134165 430176
Memory 86912 160925
UX 133552 175122
Total score 483503 986788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
2110
10 Pro +353%
9567
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 12 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2110 9567
PCMark 3.0 score 10290 11656
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:58 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 83 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
27:09 hr
10 Pro +12%
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 January 2022
Release date November 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

