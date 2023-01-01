Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 51% longer battery life (40:55 vs 27:09 hours)

Shows 51% longer battery life (40:55 vs 27:09 hours) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Weighs 29 grams less

Weighs 29 grams less 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 845 and 738 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 764 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus +6% 813 nits

Design and build Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 86.1% Realme 10 Pro Plus +5% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:42 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:58 hr 07:43 hr Standby 83 hr 127 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 27:09 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +51% 40:55 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 November 2022 Release date November 2021 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.