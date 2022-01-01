Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 486K)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 759 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.1% PWM - 531 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +6% 698 nits Realme GT Neo 2 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Realme GT Neo 2 85.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Realme GT Neo 2 107 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Realme GT Neo 2 96 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Realme GT Neo 2 106

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.