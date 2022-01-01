Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.