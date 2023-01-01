Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A13 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Shows 33% longer battery life (34:21 vs 25:55 hours)

Shows 33% longer battery life (34:21 vs 25:55 hours) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +29% 755 nits Galaxy A13 586 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +3% 86.1% Galaxy A13 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:47 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 04:59 hr 06:54 hr Standby 83 hr 122 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 25:55 hr Galaxy A13 +33% 34:21 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced October 2021 March 2022 Release date November 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.