Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A20s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20с
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 103K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (712 against 389 nits)
  • 53% higher pixel density (395 vs 259 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.5%
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 914:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +83%
712 nits
Galaxy A20s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2500 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +389%
505120
Galaxy A20s
103223
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 September 2019
Release date November 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus or Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus or Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus or Note 10 Pro Max
4. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Xiaomi Mi A3
5. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Galaxy A31
6. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Galaxy A20e
7. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Galaxy M21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish