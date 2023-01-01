Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (37:29 vs 25:55 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (978 against 759 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
759 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +29%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 133822 155921
GPU 136833 148262
Memory 94674 85150
UX 137487 126072
Total score 502152 512804
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 40.6 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 12 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 2122 2821
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7965 10099
Video editing 6847 7233
Photo editing 21664 25829
Data manipulation 9344 11048
Writing score 12142 16730
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:47 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 83 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
25:55 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +45%
37:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2023
Release date November 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (46.2%)
7 (53.8%)
Total votes: 13

