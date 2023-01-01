Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Shows 45% longer battery life (37:29 vs 25:55 hours)
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (978 against 759 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|253 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +5%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +22%
2692
|CPU
|133822
|155921
|GPU
|136833
|148262
|Memory
|94674
|85150
|UX
|137487
|126072
|Total score
|502152
|512804
|Max surface temperature
|-
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|2122
|2821
|Web score
|7965
|10099
|Video editing
|6847
|7233
|Photo editing
|21664
|25829
|Data manipulation
|9344
|11048
|Writing score
|12142
|16730
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:16 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|08:47 hr
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2023
|Release date
|November 2021
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.
