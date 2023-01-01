Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 501K)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.09 mm narrower

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 755 nits Galaxy S20 +7% 809 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 86.1% Galaxy S20 +4% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1 OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (100% in 75 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:47 hr 08:40 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 10:04 hr Gaming 04:59 hr 04:15 hr Standby 83 hr 83 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +6% 25:55 hr Galaxy S20 24:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy S20 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 February 2020 Release date November 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.