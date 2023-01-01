Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Galaxy S20 FE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 501K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 740 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Samsung Exynos 990
Max clock 2500 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 133822 184181
GPU 136833 218153
Memory 94674 113524
UX 137487 129160
Total score 501497 644088
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 57%
Graphics test 12 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 2120 3792
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7841 9434
Video editing 6839 6922
Photo editing 21664 29621
Data manipulation 9113 9032
Writing score 12033 11537
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:47 hr -
Watching video 11:50 hr -
Gaming 04:59 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2020
Release date November 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE
2. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S20 FE
3. Pixel 7 vs Galaxy S20 FE
4. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy S20 FE
5. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE
6. iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S20 FE
7. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 FE
8. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
9. Xiaomi 11T vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
10. Poco X4 GT vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish