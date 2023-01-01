Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Shows 24% longer battery life (32:06 vs 25:55 hours)

Shows 24% longer battery life (32:06 vs 25:55 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (651K versus 501K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (651K versus 501K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (817 against 755 nits)

Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (817 against 755 nits) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.7% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 755 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G +8% 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +2% 86.1% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size - 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:47 hr 10:02 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 15:39 hr Gaming 04:59 hr 04:33 hr Standby 83 hr 110 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 25:55 hr Galaxy S20 FE 5G +24% 32:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy S20 FE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2020 Release date November 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.