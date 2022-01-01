Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Vivo Z6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Vivo Z6

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Виво Z6
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Vivo Z6

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Vivo Z6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 412K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z6
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
Vivo Z6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Vivo Z6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +18%
488811
Vivo Z6
412565
CPU 131708 122566
GPU 134165 101511
Memory 86912 68792
UX 133552 117036
Total score 488811 412565
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2110 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10290 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 10.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (70% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr -
Watching video 11:50 hr -
Gaming 05:58 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 February 2020
Release date November 2021 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
2. Poco F3 vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
3. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
4. Xiaomi 11T vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
5. 11 Lite 5G NE vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
6. Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
7. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
8. Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
9. Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish