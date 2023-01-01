Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Xiaomi 12T VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Xiaomi 12T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 501K)

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (811K versus 501K) Shows 21% longer battery life (31:26 vs 25:55 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (31:26 vs 25:55 hours) Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (950 against 755 nits)

Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (950 against 755 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 755 nits Xiaomi 12T +26% 950 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 86.1% Xiaomi 12T +1% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size - 25.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:47 hr 11:33 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 13:36 hr Gaming 04:59 hr 05:00 hr Standby 83 hr 99 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 25:55 hr Xiaomi 12T +21% 31:26 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Xiaomi 12T 120 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Xiaomi 12T 127 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Xiaomi 12T 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 October 2022 Release date November 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.