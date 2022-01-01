Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Mi 11i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Xiaomi Mi 11i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 7-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 486K)

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (937 against 698 nits)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1106 and 759 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.6% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 2.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 698 nits Mi 11i +34% 937 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Mi 11i 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OS size - 25.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Mi 11i 116 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Mi 11i 103 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Mi 11i 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus n/a Mi 11i 87.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.77 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.