Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Mi Note 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 305K)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (106 vs 95 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (755 against 594 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|87.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|137.9%
|PWM
|-
|215 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
736
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2209
1723
|CPU
|139525
|98769
|GPU
|126933
|77346
|Memory
|88790
|53662
|UX
|132000
|75562
|Total score
|484231
|305251
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|2009
|736
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9452
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5260 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:16 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:47 hr
Mi Note 10 +7%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:59 hr
Mi Note 10 +52%
22:20 hr
Talk (3G)
23:29 hr
Mi Note 10 +43%
33:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|November 2019
|Release date
|November 2021
|December 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.107 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.392 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
