Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Mi Note 10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 305K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (106 vs 95 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (755 against 594 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
Mi Note 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 137.9%
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +27%
755 nits
Mi Note 10
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +59%
484231
Mi Note 10
305251
CPU 139525 98769
GPU 126933 77346
Memory 88790 53662
UX 132000 75562
Total score 484231 305251
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 12 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2009 736
PCMark 3.0 score 9452 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
11:47 hr
Mi Note 10 +7%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
14:59 hr
Mi Note 10 +52%
22:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
23:29 hr
Mi Note 10 +43%
33:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 November 2019
Release date November 2021 December 2019
SAR (head) - 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

