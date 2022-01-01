Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Poco F4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus vs Poco F4 GT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про Плюс
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (27:09 vs 25:18 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1044K versus 483K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1294 and 731 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
vs
Poco F4 GT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 121 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Poco F4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
483170
Poco F4 GT +116%
1044581
CPU 139525 251923
GPU 126933 451857
Memory 88790 172789
UX 132000 169806
Total score 483170 1044581
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 50%
Graphics test 12 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2075 9374
PCMark 3.0 score 10090 12984
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 11:39 hr
Gaming 05:58 hr 03:52 hr
Standby 83 hr 75 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +7%
27:09 hr
Poco F4 GT
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 April 2022
Release date November 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

