Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (706 against 647 nits)
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 499K)
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1350 and 762 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro +9%
706 nits
iPhone 11
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
2286
iPhone 11 +54%
3523
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro
499137
iPhone 11 +32%
656870
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 September 2019
Release date November 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 221 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.

