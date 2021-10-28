Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone X VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 50 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Comes with 2444 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 2716 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 357K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

Weighs 33 grams less

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 749 points

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio - 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +3% 695 nits iPhone X 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a iPhone X 82.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced - OS size - 5.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 September 2017 Release date November 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.