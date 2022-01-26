Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Google Pixel 6a

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 323K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (32:23 vs 30:13 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (881 against 752 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
752 nits
Pixel 6a +17%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
323030
Pixel 6a +144%
787869
CPU 86506 229804
GPU 81004 299774
Memory 61644 114943
UX 92791 142121
Total score 323030 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% 55%
Graphics test 6 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 1095 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 7941 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 11:24 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 124 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
30:13 hr
Pixel 6a +7%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

