Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8A 2020 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Huawei Honor 8A 2020 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh

Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size

40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Supports 67W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020 Weighs 52 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.09 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 79.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 1197 nits Honor 8A 2020 n/a

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro +9% 86% Honor 8A 2020 79.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Huawei Honor 8A 2020 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro +201% 536 Honor 8A 2020 178 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro +91% 1894 Honor 8A 2020 990 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Honor 8A 2020 123788

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 9

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh Charge power 67 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 15 min) No Full charging time 0:29 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.