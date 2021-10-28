Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Nova 7i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Huawei Nova 7i

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 7i
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Huawei Nova 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 336K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (712 against 505 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro +41%
712 nits
Nova 7i
505 nits

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro +23%
752
Nova 7i
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 Pro
2267
Nova 7i +4%
2356
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 Pro +50%
504503
Nova 7i
336820
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 January 2020
Release date November 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 221 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Redmi Note 11 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Note 11 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Nova 7i
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Huawei Nova 7i
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Nova 7i
8. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Nova 7i
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei Nova 7i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish