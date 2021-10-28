Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 357K)

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (695 against 512 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price Infinix Zero X Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio - 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +36% 695 nits Zero X Pro 512 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Zero X Pro 86.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 September 2021 Release date November 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero X Pro.