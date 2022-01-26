Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 167% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro +167% 1193 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro +1% 86% Moto G40 Fusion 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro 538 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 Pro +6% 1896 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU - 79236 GPU - 93993 Memory - 48993 UX - 82626 Total score - 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 67 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 15 min) Yes Full charging time 0:42 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date February 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.