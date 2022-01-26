Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (743 against 449 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) +65%
743 nits
Moto G60
449 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 77251 91314
GPU 79928 97530
Memory 58788 52272
UX 88493 90459
Total score 304267 330711
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1116
PCMark 3.0 score - 9119
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr -
Watching video 11:24 hr -
Gaming 06:09 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global). But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

