Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 324K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 324K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 512 points

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 512 points Weighs 21 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) 750 nits Moto G73 n/a

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) 86% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr - Watching video 11:24 hr - Gaming 05:13 hr - Standby 124 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) 29:48 hr Moto G73 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 January 2023 Release date February 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global).