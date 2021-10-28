Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs OnePlus 9R VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro OnePlus 9R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 7-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (1108 against 705 nits)

Optical image stabilization

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (657K versus 501K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 942 and 755 points

Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 705 nits OnePlus 9R +57% 1108 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro n/a OnePlus 9R 86.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OxygenOS 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (100% in 39 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr 0:39 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9R. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.